2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars stun Mali with 2-1 victory in Bamako

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 23:48

The Black Stars of Ghana came from a goal down to defeat their Malian counterparts 2-1 in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako today, June 6.

Ernest Nuamah's 58th minute goal and substitute Jordan Ayew's stoppage time strike gave Ghana the well deserved victory to move to the second position of the Group I table and tied on six points behind Comoros due to superior goals.

Mali struck first, taking the lead with a goal just before halftime through Kamory Doumbia but the Stars returned from the break gingered up and dominated the exchanges with Ernest Nuamah equalising with a stunning header in the 58th minute to bring the scores to 1-1.

After parity was restored, the game saw relentless efforts from both teams, with numerous close calls and impressive saves by both goalkeepers.

Just when the match seemed to be heading to a draw, Jordan Ayew fired the ball into the net after he was set up by Antoine Semenyo to silence the thousands of fans at the stadium.

The Black Stars will play their next game against the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.