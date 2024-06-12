Next article: Bawumia can move Ghana forward if given the chance - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

You have not changed over the years; keep up your humility - Otumfuo to Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 19:46

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has commended the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for maintaining his good character and humility over the years.

Dr. Bawumia has been campaigning in the Ashanti Region since Monday, and on the last day of his regional tour (today), he called on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace to share his vision and policies with the Ashanti King.

Speaking during the meeting, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, while commending Dr. Bawumia for his good policies for the country, also praised him for his personality.

"I know you, and you have not changed over the years. Your humility is the same," the Asantehene said.

"Keep your humility and maintain your decent character, especially your humility."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also urged Dr. Bawumia to "continue to be humble to all Ghanaians" and focus on spreading his vision and good policies.

"Ghana needs development and progress, and I appreciate your vision for the country."

"The mantle in your hand is very huge, so keep spreading your vision and policies to Ghanaians so they can understand you."

The Asantehene, who commended Dr. Bawumia for sticking to issues in his campaign, assured the Vice President of his continuous prayers for him.