Bawumia can move Ghana forward if given the chance - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 19:36

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his belief and confidence in the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the country effectively as President.

During a courtesy call on the Asantehene by Vice President Bawumia, as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region today, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II highlighted Bawumia's political trajectory and expressed confidence in him, while commending his character and policies.

"What Nana Addo saw in you and made you his Vice is the reason you are here today," the Asantehene told Dr. Bawumia.

"He had confidence in you that you could help him. He had confidence in you that he could nurture you to take over the mantle from him and move Ghana forward," he added.

"Ghana needs development and progress, and I appreciate your vision for the country."

"The mantle in your hand is very huge, so keep spreading your vision and policies to Ghanaians so they can understand you."

"I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance," said the Asantehene.

Otumfuo also commended Dr. Bawumia for maintaining his character over the years, urging him to especially maintain his humility for all Ghanaians.