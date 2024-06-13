December 7 polls: Speaker engages stakeholders for peaceful, credible election

Next article: You have not changed over the years; keep up your humility - Otumfuo to Bawumia

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Jun - 13 - 2024 , 06:32

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has initiated an engagement with key state institutions to work with them to create the right and just environment for free, fair, peaceful and credible elections on December 7, 2024.

“This, I believe, will inspire confidence in the process and faith in our democratic institutions. We will definitely not be doing this alone,” he stated. He mentioned the institutions as the Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, National Media Commission, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.

The others are the President, Council of State, National Security Council, flag bearers and national executive of political parties, the security services, particularly the police, the clergy and notable civil society leaders, who will be actively involved.

Opening statement

Delivering his opening statement at the commencement of the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament last Tuesday, Mr Bagbin said the signs and signals of happenings in the country were not that of assurance and hope.

He pointed out that the joblessness, homelessness and hopelessness of the youth could not be taken lightly. “We must act together and now to prevent a journey to calamity or no return.

“Our citizens deserve better and we all must collectively unite to uphold their rights and safeguard their freedoms,” he stated.

Work ahead

Mr Bagbin said it was clear that the Members of Parliament (MPs) had a significant amount of work ahead of them and therefore urged “all members to prioritise their work and ensure that we make progress on these important matters.”

He acknowledged that some MPs could not make it at their party primaries and were also planning and putting in place strategies to sustain life after Parliament, while those who were re-elected at the primaries to contest the December 2024 parliamentary elections were also engaged in campaign activities.

“That notwithstanding, Parliament is called upon to consider some critical legislation, motions, agreements and oversight responsibilities to deepen the democratic culture and to ensure a smooth transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana,” he stated.

“Let us, as a political class, start together and finish together. The public doesn’t give a damn what goes on in between,” he said.

Save our democracy

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed concern over how decisions of the Electoral Commission during the recent limited voter registration exercise made the registration of new voters difficult, cumbersome, painful and laborious for those who were qualified to register.

In his view, while the commission was an independent body, it must be pointed out in no uncertain terms to the commission that it did not have the independence to make decisions that could affect the peace and stability of the country.

Commendation

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, commended the EC for the conduct of a successful, smooth and generally event-free registration exercise across the country. “Mr Speaker, we are all beneficiaries of democratic governance and it is incumbent upon us to ensure its sustenance and continuity and this can only be achieved by engendering the trust and confidence of the populace in the process,” he said.