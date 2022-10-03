Ya-Na lauds Vice-President for promoting religious tolerance

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has lauded the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his immense efforts in promoting religious tolerance in the country.
As a Muslim, he said, the Vice-President had held onto his faith at all times, while finding it easy to always associate with Christians, which loudly preached peace and tolerance between the two religions.
Highlighting a number of leadership attributes of Dr Bawumia, he said "Your quest to harmonise the religious diversity of our country is commendable.
"Your exceptional humility is worth emulating and makes us proud of you. You have not departed from the training your elders gave you."
Ya-Na made these remarks when the Vice-President paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi yesterday as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region.
Working tour
The Vice President is on a two-day tour of the region to inspect ongoing projects as well as interact with various stakeholders.
He is being accompanied by a number of government officials and party executives.
On the first day of the tour, Dr Bawumia inspected ongoing works on the Agenda 111 hospital project in Wulensi in the Nanumba South District and a number of ongoing road projects in the area.
Remarkable contribution
Welcoming Dr Bawumia to his Palace , Ya-Na also lauded him for his remarkable support to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo towards developing the north and the nation at large since assuming the role of Vice-President.
"Since your occupation of the second most important political seat in Ghana, you have shown sterling performance with your sacrifice and hard work which have achieved so much for mother Ghana," the Overlord of Dagbon said.
He noted that through his efforts, the region had seen the construction of its first interchange, a project which was in fulfilment of a promise made to the people
“You have also supported the President to make our region and all other four regions in our part of the country benefit from the national cake, through social interventions.
“Today, we can boast countless infrastructure from roads, markets, factories, hospitals, schools, water and sanitation projects, among others. All these were achieved through the Northern Development Authority, which you were instrumental in its formulation," assuring the Vice-President that “keen interest in seeing the North develop will always be remembered.”
Peace in Dagbon
On the prevailing peace in Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II further lauded the government for its immense contribution towards resolving the longstanding chieftaincy dispute and ensuring that the wind of peace was blowing through the kingdom.
"Your achievements cannot be mentioned without outlining your zealous contribution to couple the efforts of the President to resolve the protracted Dagbon crisis.
“Today, we have peace in Dagbon as we expected and we owe it an obligation to appreciate your efforts in realising this feat, " he emphasised.
Government's commitment
Dr Bawumia assured Ya-Na and the people of Dagbon of the government’s continuous support and commitment to developing the northern part of Ghana as well as the entire nation.
He expressed gratitude to the Dagbon overlord for his kind words and encouragement.
