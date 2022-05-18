Wranglings in PNC: Apasera declares NEC meeting null, void

The leader of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has declared a purported National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, held last Thursday, as null and void.
He also asked the rank and file of the party to disregard the alleged dismissal of himself (Apasera) and the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, by the General Secretary of the party, Ms Janet Nabla.
At a press conference in Accra last Thursday, Ms Nabla announced that the NEC had met and decided to terminate the membership of Messrs Apasera and Dani Baah.
They were dismissed for allegedly breaching Article 14 (b) of the party’s constitution which states that, “A member of the party, who is in breach of the above, shall be liable to dismissal under this constitution, except otherwise agreed by the National Delegates’ Congress upon an appeal by the said member of the party.”
The decision to dismiss the two came on the heels of a press conference held by the leader of the party, Mr Apasera, last Friday, May 6, 2022, to announce the suspension of six of its regional and national executive indefinitely for contravening Article 67 of the party's constitution.
Those suspended were the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Maikankan; Ashanti Regional Secretary of the PNC, Sulemana Seidu; the Northern Regional Secretary, Suale Karim; the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Muniru Seidu; the Central Regional Secretary, Samuel Adeyfio, and the Second National Vice-Chairman, Henry Haruna Asante.
Their suspension also followed a petition brought before the disciplinary committee for the necessary recommendations to be made against a purported NEC meeting held in Kumasi during which the suspended executives were found to have contravened the party's constitution.
Press conference
But at a counter-press conference held in Accra on May 17, 2022, Mr Apasera said the meeting convened by Ms Nabla was illegal and hence its decisions were “null and void.”
"All their pronouncements and communique are null and void and only meant to confuse our supporters, sympathisers and the Ghanaian people; we call upon all and sundry to disregard all statements emanating from the so-called NEC meeting of May 12, 2022, with the contempt that they deserve," Mr Apasera stressed.
He said to help end the ongoing internal wrangling within the party, the leadership had filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to restrain Ms Nabla and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Malkanka, who are both currently on suspension, from holding themselves out as executives of the party.
Mr Apasera said that the leadership was convinced that when the High Court finally made a declaration on the matter, it would put to rest the current wrangling and bickering in the party.
Facts by leadership
He explained that the current executive board of the party was elected into office by the party's National Delegates Congress on September 30, 2020, and assumed office the next day (October 1, 2020).
The first NEC meeting, he noted, was held on February 27, 2021, where the first ever financial report of the party was read to the hearing of all present.