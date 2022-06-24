Withdraw soldiers from prepaid meter installation - Parliament

Parliament has directed the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, to immediately withdraw military personnel providing security for Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) staff installing prepaid meters in the Lower Manya Krobo constituency.
Parliament has also summoned the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to brief the house next week on developments in the installation of the prepaid meters in the Krobo Area.
Read: 50,000 Krobo customers being migrated to prepaid meters - ECG
ECG installs prepaid meters in Krobo areas using soldiers [PHOTOS]
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who presided in the absence of the Speaker Alban Bagbin, gave the directive after the MP for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi raised the issue of the military presence in the constituency.
Mr. Terlabi said the deployment of the military personnel in his area to provide security for the ECG staff for the installation of the prepaid meters in residential facilities was generating tension in his constituency.
He therefore sought for the direction of the Speaker for the immediate withdrawal of the military personnel from the area to calm the situation.