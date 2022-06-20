ECG installs prepaid meters in Krobo areas using soldiers [PHOTOS]

Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Krobo area have started the usage of prepaid meters.
The people in the Krobo area have since 2014 engaged in a tussle with ECG over the installation of prepaid meters due to what they described as overbilling among others.
The impasse led to several protests and vandalism against ECG staff and property in Somanya and a further resolution by a youth group not to pay power bills anymore.
The ECG commenced the installation of prepaid meters in houses within the Krobo area in the Eastern Region last week accompanied by military and police personnel.
