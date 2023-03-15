'Who Watches the Watchman' defamation ruling against Anas is not fair - Tiger Eye PI

Tiger Eye PI, the private investigative firm that Anas Aremeyaw Anas operates has reacted to the High Court decision that dismissed a defamation suit filed against law maker Kennedy Agyapong by Anas.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening in reaction to the High Court ruling, Tiger Eye PI described the court decision as "an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness."

"If for nothing at all, Mr. Agyapong made an allegation of murder against Mr. Anas. There is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas," it added.

Tiger Eye PI expressed disappointment in the court ruling that rejected the GH¢25 million defamation suit against the Assin Central MP and rather awarded a cost of GH₵50, 000 against the investigative journalist.

In the statement, Tiger Eye PI said, “the court established that Mr Agyapong indeed defamed Anas but in a bizarre twist concluded that the so-called documentary "Who Watches the Watchman" was an absolute justification, thereby absolving Mr. Agyapong of any liability”.

It added that, “We find the court decision an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness. If for nothing at all made an allegation of murder against Anas.”

It stated that there was absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas.

“Thus, that documentary cannot provide any justification for an allegation of murder in the wildest imagination. Yet the judge conveniently ignored this obvious fact and the fact that Mr. Anas is not a suspect for murder and is not under investigation for murder,” it stated.

The statement explained that the case traveled through the hands of three judges with Justice Baah being the latest assigned to the case at the express instance of Kennedy Agyapong.

It added that throughout the trial, Mr Agyapong displayed absolute disdain and disrespect of the Court and the lawyers of Mr Anas but all attempts to cite him for contempt hit a dead end.

“Tiger Eye PI and our CEO Anas Aremeyaw remain resolute in our fight against corruption in Ghanaian society,” it stated.

STATEMENT ON THE JUDGMENT OF JUSTICE ERIC BAAH IN THE CASE OF ANAS AREMEYAW ANAS V. KENNEDY AGYAPONG (SUIT NO; GJ 892/18)

1. Today, Wednesday 15 March 2023, a High Court presided over by Eric Baah J. dismissed a defamation action filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas of Tiger Eye P.I in 2018 against Kennedy Agyapong, MP. The entire judgment was read in open court.

2. The court established that Mr. Agyapong indeed defamed Anas but in a bizarre twist concluded that the so-called documentary "Who Watches the Watchman" was an absolute justification, thereby absolving Mr. Agyapong of any liability

3. We find the decision of the court an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness. If for nothing at all, Mr. Agyapong made an allegation of murder against Mr. Anas. There is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas.

Thus, that documentary cannot provide any justification for an allegation of murder in the wildest imagination. Yet the judge conveniently ignored this obvious fact and the fact that Mr. Anas is not a suspect for murder and is not under investigation for murder.

4. This case traveled through the hands of three judges with Justice Baah being the latest assigned to the case at the express instance of Kennedy Agyapong. Throughout the trial, Mr. Agyapong displayed absolute disdain and disrespect of the Court and the lawyers of Anas but all attempts to cite him for contempt hit a dead end

5. We note that Mr. Agyapong attended court in the company of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, who has been banned for fifteen (15) years from all football related activities.

6. Tiger Eye P.I and our CEO, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, remain resolute in our fight against corruption in the Ghanaian society in service to God and country.

