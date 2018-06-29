We will resist removal of EC Chair and deputies – NDC youth

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC), has vowed to resist the removal from office of the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa.
Reacting to the announcement on Thursday that President Akufo-Addo has removed them from office following the recommendation by the Chief Justice’s committee which was set up to investigate separate complaints brought against them, the National Youth Organiser of NDC, Sidii Abubakar Musah, said the party is more than ready to face off with the president's decision in every way possible.
"We are not going to sit down and allow this decision to go through. Everybody within our party, we are telling them that let us stand up and fight for the right things," he added.
According to Sidii Abubakar, the party will not work with anyone that the President will appoint as EC boss.
"We are going to resist it and we will not allow it to work because anybody that he Nana Addo will appoint as EC, I promise him that, the NDC will not corporate and work with that EC," Musah warned in an interview with Graphic Online.
"And I think this decision by him [President Akufo-Addo) is a recipe for disaster for this country," he said, adding that "If indeed it is true, it is better not true because if it happens, I am telling you that this country of ours is going to go through a lot of crisis."
He said the party will soon meet to decide on what to do concerning the removal of the EC boss and her two deputies from office.
"We are meeting almost immediately to sit down as party and come out with the wayforward," he said, adding that the President's decision to sack the EC boss and others indicates that "clearly Nana Akufo-Addo wants to be the Idi Amin of Ghana and that will be resisted.