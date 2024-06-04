Next article: Your selfless and caring nature will help this country - Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia

Featured

Voter transfers: EC clears party agents to go back and observe exercise

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 22:21

The Electoral Commission (EC) has directed its officers to re-admit political party agents for them to be able to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

Advertisement

The commission had decided to stop political party agents from observing the exercise in line with the constitutional instrument (C.I.) governing voter transfers following confrontations and delays to the exercise as a result of actions of the political party agents.

But at a press briefing Tuesday evening [June 4], Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Operations, Mr Samuel Tettey said the commission was going to re-admit the party agents started June 5 and that the decision was part of efforts to deepen transparency, accountability and to encourage peaceful electoral processes ahead of the December 7 general election.

The commission has, therefore, urged the leaders of the political parties to educate their agents on the commission's laws prior to assigning them duties as observers of the various electoral activities.

It said it would not hesitate to request the withdrawal of agents who disrupt the transfer process.

This comes against its earlier directive ordering all regional directors not to admit political party observers for the ongoing transfer of votes exercise.

Watch the video attached below