Vote for me - Brako-Amoafo urges Ablekuma Central delegates

Bernard Neequaye Politics Aug - 03 - 2023 , 06:43

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central, Samuel Brako-Amoafo, has called on the delegates of the party and constituents to give him the nod to contest on the ticket of the party and subsequently vote for him to represent them in Parliament as he understands their plight.

Mr Brako-Amoafo who picked up forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the constituency, said it was time for the constituents to consider giving the chance to aspirants who could relate with the people rather than individuals whose focus was to seek their personal interest.

He described himself as the best candidate to wrest power from the incumbent National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP, Dan Abdul Latif, for the NPP.

“This is the time for a known face to take over the constituency and I believe it should be someone who understands the plight of the people.

“I believe I relate to the people more than any of my contestants and I call on the delegates to give me the chance to lead the party in the 2024 elections,” said Mr Brako-Amoafo

Aspirants

Four candidates have so far picked nomination forms to contest for the Ablekuma Central Constituency seat on the ticket of the ruling NPP.

A presidential staffer, Jefferson Sackey, a former Member of Parliament for the area, Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey, Collins Amoah and Samuel Brako-Amoafo have all confirmed their intention to contest in the NPP primaries in the Ablekuma Central Constituency on November 4.

Nartey, who was dethroned as MP of the constituency by NDC’s Dan Abdul Latif in the 2020 general election, is seeking re-election by contesting the trio.

Service to party

When asked why he thinks the delegates should give him the opportunity over his opponents, Mr Brako-Amoafo said he had served the NPP in the constituency in different capacities from the grassroot.

He believes the years of service to the party over the years makes him stand tall to lead the NPP in Ablekuma Central ahead of his fellow contestants.

“I have served the party in different capacities in the constituency, and the delegates can attest to that fact .