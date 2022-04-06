Ghana, UK condemn Ukraine attack by Russia

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Boris Johnson and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have condemned "Russia’s hostile invasion and attempted subjugation of Ukraine".
During bilateral talks at Downing Street on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the two leaders also agreed on the importance of continued support to the Ukrainian people and diplomatic and economic pressure on the Kremlin to end the invasion.
They also discussed the security situation in Africa and other areas of partnership between Ghana and UK.
A press release by the UK government said Mr Johnson welcomed the strength and depth of the partnership between the UK and Ghana, stretching across defence, trade and cultural ties.
"Recognising the growing security threats in West Africa, the Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo committed to strengthen our defence and security partnership, including in intelligence sharing and naval capabilities," the release said.
"They looked forward to further strengthening the cooperation between our two countries, and to meeting again in person at the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting".