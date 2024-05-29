Next article: EC to lay fresh bill before Parliament for Ghana Card as sole identity for voter registration

Previous article: Issuing Ghana Cards to over 85% of adult population a major step towards formalising the economy - Dr. Bawumia

Featured

TUC Secretary General: Dr. Bawumia's message of possibility is important for this country

Graphic Online Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 15:47

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, has commended Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his optimistic message of possibilities.

Advertisement

Dr. Bawumia has been campaigning for the presidency of Ghana under the theme of possibilities and a can-do spirit, with the tagline "It Is Possible" driving his campaign.

At an interactive meeting with the TUC in Accra on Monday, where he shared his vision and policies for Ghana, Dr. Baah praised Bawumia's positive outlook.

"Dr. Bawumia once said that ideas, systems, and institutions are the ingredients for transforming the country. I personally listened to him during his recent campaign tour across the country and his insistence that it is possible," said the TUC Secretary General.

"I see that everywhere, and his positive message is very, very important for this country. It is possible."

At the same event, TUC First Vice Chairman Alexander Nyarko Opoku shared his thoughts after hearing about Dr. Bawumia's humble beginnings as a student abroad who drove taxis and cleaned dormitories to support his education. He was convinced that hard work could help anyone achieve their dreams.

"So all of us here, despite where we find ourselves, it is possible if you have a dream and keep pursuing it. From a taxi driver and a cleaner abroad, Bawumia has proven that it is possible," he said.

During the meeting, Dr. Bawumia extensively explained his vision and policies for Ghana, which he said he will implement as President if elected by Ghanaians.