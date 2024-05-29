Featured

Issuing Ghana Cards to over 85% of adult population a major step towards formalising the economy - Dr. Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 17:27

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has informed organised labour that his commitment to issuing national identity cards to the adult population of Ghana has significantly formalised the country's economy.

During a meeting with the Trades Union Congress in Accra on Wednesday to explain his vision and policies for Ghana, Dr. Bawumia noted that for years, successive governments had operated an informal economy. This was due to the exclusion of many adults from crucial areas, making accurate economic decisions difficult. He emphasized his dedication to addressing this challenge as Vice President, with the President's permission.

"There was a need to formalise the economy to address these age-old challenges if we are to move forward," he said.

"I observed this in a book I wrote before I became Vice President, so upon getting the opportunity, I sought the President's permission and he allowed me."

Dr. Bawumia revealed that a key step towards formalising the economy was the introduction of a national identity card, known as the Ghana Card. He stated that the government has successfully issued the Ghana Card to about 85% of the adult population and has started issuing Ghana Card numbers at birth to newborns.

"The Ghana Card has played a crucial role in helping to formalise the economy. With the Ghana Card number also serving as a TIN number, it means government agencies such as banks, the GRA, Ghana Health Services, and the telcos now have the data to include everyone."

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted that in terms of financial inclusion, where Ghana ranks number one in Africa, the Ghana Card has been instrumental. Both banks and telcos require the Ghana Card for registrations to access services and for mobile money interoperability.