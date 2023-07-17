This week in Parliament: House to discuse buffer stock challenges

Daniel Kenu Politics Jul - 17 - 2023 , 06:34

Parliament switches into top gear this week with a focus on the challenges confronting the National Buffer Stock Company Limited in a bid to provide a possible solution.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, last Friday, directed the Business Committee to programme ministers responsible for Finance, Education and Food and Agriculture to apprise the House of the supposed challenges.

Accordingly, the committee has fixed Tuesday (July 18, 2023) for the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Education Minister, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, to address Parliament on what the problem really is.

The company, which is a significant contributor to the implementation of government’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School, has failed to live up to its billing in recent times, leading to agitations for lack of food supply or the shortage of food.

Business Statement

Presenting the Business Statement on the floor of Parliament last Friday, the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, said seven other ministers, including the Education Minister, are expected to respond to 50 questions from Members of Parliament (MPs).

Ministers

The others are Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu; Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; Trade and Industry, K. T. Hammond; Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, and Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal.

Two of the questions would be urgent and 48 oral.

The Speaker may also admit statements to be made by MPs in accordance with Order 72 of Parliament.

Mid-year review

Ms Alhassan, who is also the NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, said pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921), the Minister of Finance was expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government of Ghana for the 2023 financial year on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Bills

The Business Committee urged committees with referrals on five main bills to expedite action on them.

They are the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022; Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023; Rent Bill, 2023; Budget Bill, 2023 and the National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Ms Alhassan announced that there would be a joint caucus meeting on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after adjournment to address pertinent matters and encouraged members to be present.