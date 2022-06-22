There’s no data inconsistencies, GH¢12.04bn spent on COVID-19 [UPDATED]so far – Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that the government has spent about GH¢12.04 billion to contain the spread and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and properties.
Mr Ofori-Atta said the amount was expended between March 2020, when the pandemic struck Ghana, and May 2022.
He also dismissed concerns that there were inconsistencies in the COVID-19 expenditures, stating that whatever was mobilised and spent had been documented and well accounted for.
The minister was answering questions on how much Ghana mobilised in resources to fight the pandemic and how much was actually spent.
“I wish to dispel the notion that there have been some inconsistencies in government data on COVID-19,” he said, noting that the expenditure captured by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his earlier presentation to the nation was in tandem with records at the ministry.
He thus urged the public to dismiss the rumours on data inconsistencies, as the funds were prudently used to protect lives and mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the economy.
more to follow...