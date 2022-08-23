Tamale: Aggrieved NDC members vandalise party office over choice of acting Regional Chairman

In Tamale today, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) dissatisfied with the appointment of an acting Northern Regional chairman to replace the substantive who passed on last week this afternoon vandalised the party office in Tamale.
Graphic Online’s Mohammed Fugu reports from Tamale that the aggrieved youth in disagreement with the appointment of one Adolf Ali as the acting Regional Chairman stormed the party office, fired gunshots and destroyed property.
Items destroyed included chairs, laptops and some official documents.
Graphic Online gathered that some party executive members were in the office for an official assignment when the incident occurred but they escaped unhurt.
Adolf Ali is a Regional Vice Chairman and was appointed as acting Regional Chairman following the demise of Ibrahim Mobila last week.
The aggrieved youth are said to have argued that Adolf is not the first vice chairman and so he should not be the one to act.
Rather, Rufai Vellim, who is the first vice chairman, should be the one to act, the aggrieved members of the party argued.
The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC is said to have endorsed the former Sababo District Chief Executive by a majority decision.
In a press statement, the party said Adolf Ali was to superintend over the affairs of the party in the region until the NDC goes to congress to elect new regional executives.
However, one of the Vice Chairmen, Rufai Vellim was said to have opposed the nomination and argued that the committee lacked the powers for such an appointment.
Aside from the Vice chairman, other executives were said to have opposed the decision.
They wanted the party to wait till the funeral rites of the late Chairman was performed before an acting chairman was appointed.
The Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Abdul-Salam told Graphic Online that prior to the attack some unknown persons had threatened him and other executives following the appointment of the acting Regional Chairman.
He said the incident was reported to the Northern Regional Police Command.
"We have presented some footages of the gunmen and other vital information to the police to conduct their investigation and arrest the perpetrators."
He said the appointment of the acting Regional Chairman was in accordance with the party’s constitution, and urged all aggrieved members to use the appropriate channels to address their concerns instead of violence.
Following the attack, the police have deployed personnel to the party's office to protect lives and property.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.