Speaker celebrates birthday with less privileged

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on well-meaning Ghanaians to look back and provide for the less privileged in society.
During a donation of assorted food and other items to the Catholic Action for Street Children Centre at Adjei Kojo in the Tema West municipality in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday, Mr Bagbin urged Ghanaians from all walks of life to help those still at the bottom of the economic pyramid to achieve their full potential, especially children and young people.
The Speaker's gesture was to commemorate his 65th birthday celebration. He was accompanied by his wife, children and close family members.
Also present were the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the MP for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbe, as well as some staff of Parliament.
The Speaker with support of his family and friends donated assorted items worth GH¢50,000 and a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the centre.
The items included bags of rice, sugar, beans, maize and gari, vegetable oil, boxes of tin fish, powdered milk, boxes of biscuit, soft drinks, bags of sachet water and toiletries.
Focus
Mr Bagbin encouraged the children to do their best and work hard despite the challenges of life and where they found themselves.
The Speaker advised the children not to allow anybody to detract them from their goals and remain focused in pursuing their studies and ambition with passion
Mr Bagbin stressed the importance of giving back to society and called on all, to pay attention to the needs of the less privileged in order to ensure the holistic development of the society.
"The decisions that we make, the policies that we develop, the laws that we pass and the infrastructure that we provide, it is imperative for us to consider how these would improve the conditions in which the future children of the society develop," the Speaker said.
The children entertained the Speaker, his family and other guests with choreography, poetry recitals, a sketch about proceedings in Parliament, and also delivered well wishes to the Speaker.
The Speaker was presented with various handicraft made by the children.
Objectives
The Director of the Catholic Action for Street Children, Rev. Br Cosmos Kanmwaa, expressed appreciation to Mr Bagbin for celebrating his birthday with them.
He explained that the centre was opened in 1993 with the aim of giving hope to the vulnerable in society.
Currently, there are 150 children at the centre who are trained and equipped with various skills and vocations such as beads making, sewing, carving, catering, hair dressing, arts, painting, pastry making as well as offered literacy classes.
