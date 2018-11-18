Sofo Azorka elected NDC National Vice Chairman

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Chief Sofo Azorka

The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has been elected as a National Vice Chairman of the party.

Provisional results show that Chief Azorka would be one of the three vice chairpersons who lead the opposition political party for the next four years at the national level.

The contestants for the national vice chairperson position are 

1. Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho

2. Said Sinare


3. Lawyer Adu- Yeboah

4. Sherry Ayittey

5. Yaw Owusu Obimpeh

6. Alhaji Sumaila Mahama

7. Dr Kwame Ampofo

8. Awudu S. Azorka

9. Seth Ofosu-Ohene

More to follow...