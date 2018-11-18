Sofo Azorka elected NDC National Vice Chairman

The Northern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka, has been elected as a National Vice Chairman of the party
.
The contestants for the national
1. Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho
2. Said Sinare
3. Lawyer Adu- Yeboah
4. Sherry Ayittey
5. Yaw Owusu Obimpeh
6. Alhaji Sumaila Mahama
7.
8. Awudu S. Azorka
9. Seth Ofosu-Ohene
More to follow...