Joshua Akamba wins NDC National Organizer position

Joshua Akamba has been elected as the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
National Organizer
Mahdi Gibrill - 599
Akamba Joshua Hamidu - 3087
Jemima Anita De- Sosoo - 300
Yaw Boateng Gyan - 1842
Baba Jamal Ahmed - 2106
Enoch Amoako- Nsiah - 74
Solomon Yaw Nkansah - 306
Rejected ballot - 9
