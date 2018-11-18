Joshua Akamba wins NDC National Organizer position

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong

Joshua Akamba has been elected as the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Akamba beat Baba Jamal and Yaw Boateng Gyan according to the provisional results.

National Organizer

Mahdi Gibrill - 599

Akamba Joshua Hamidu - 3087


Jemima Anita De- Sosoo - 300

Yaw Boateng Gyan - 1842

Baba Jamal Ahmed - 2106

Enoch Amoako- Nsiah - 74

Solomon Yaw Nkansah - 306 

Rejected ballot - 9

