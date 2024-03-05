Next article: "One Village One Dam" initiative was not a national programme - Minister designate

Seyram Alhassan breaks down before appointment committee

Daniel Kenu Politics Mar - 05 - 2024 , 18:15

The Minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, on Tuesday got emotional and broke down in tears before the Appointment Committee of Parliament when she was asked questions about the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary by-election disturbances.

She told the committee that she was no where near the incident and could not be held responsible for the violence at the Bawaleshie polling station.

"I was in pain (apparently referring to the death of her husband which led to the by-election) and couldn't have been involved in any violence," she said.

Her answer to the question asked by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, was truncated briefly as the chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei Owusu, tried to calm her down.

Practice

As has been the practice, leaders of parliament who appear before the committee are treated differently and as a former First Deputy Whip, she was not asked many questions.