Mahama calls for better leadership and governance in Ghana on Independence Day

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 06 - 2024 , 12:15

Former President John Dramani Mahama, took to Facebook on Independence Day to reflect on the challenges facing Ghana and to call for better leadership and governance.

In his post, Mahama highlighted the economic hardships, uncertainty, and crisis of leadership plaguing the country. He urged Ghanaians to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped their lives and the nation, while also remembering the sacrifices of past leaders like Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed concern over the state of the nation, stating that it is not what the forebears sacrificed their lives for. He drew parallels between past colonial oppression and present-day challenges, including violence against innocent civilians during elections.

Highlighting issues such as high unemployment, youth migration, and corruption, Mahama said Ghana deserves better. He called for quality leadership, better governance, and accountability to address these challenges and build a strong economy that benefits all citizens.

Despite the challenges, Mahama urged Ghanaians to hold onto hope and determination, emphasizing the importance of collective action to overcome obstacles and build a better future for the country.

Mahama concluded his post by expressing confidence that with the right leadership, Ghana can fulfil its potential and reclaim its position as the Black Star of Africa envisioned by its founding fathers.

