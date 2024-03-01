Selection of Jane Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama will increase coastal votes - UCC Lecturer

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 01 - 2024 , 13:39

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, believes that the choice of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is an attempt by the NDC leader to prove his critics wrong that he is not consistent.

For him, choosing Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who partnered him (Mahama) in the 2020 presidential election is a clear demonstration of his faith in his running mate.

He said the choice of the former Education Minister is also significant in the sense that her selection helped the NDC to increase their votes in the last elections, closing up the gap President Akufo-Addo gave the party in the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM on Friday, March 1, 2024, Dr Otchere said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who also comes from the coastal area in the Central Region would help the NDC to attract more votes from the coastal regions of the country.

His reason is that many people in the coastal regions are suffering and therefore would consider voting for someone who can identify with them.

The UCC lecturer also said that even though the selection of a running mate would play a major role in the outcome of the 2024 elections, many Ghanaians would vote based on the economy, citing the Kumawu and the Assin North by-elections as a reflection of what should be expected in the 2024 general elections.