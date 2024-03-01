Release timetable for 2024 elections – Omane Boamah to EC

Graphic.com.gh Politics Mar - 01 - 2024 , 12:57

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed concern over the delay of the Electoral Commission (EC) to make public the timetable for the 2024 general elections, slated for December.

The party’s Director of Elections and IT, Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, in an open letter to the EC shared on his social media, dated March 1, 2024, said the EC is behind schedule regarding preparations toward elections 2024 as evident by the absence of a calendar of activities for the December polls.



“I wish to remind the Electoral Commission that the calendar of activities to guide the December 07 presidential and parliamentary elections this year is still not available to political parties and major stakeholders. Quite disappointing!” he stressed.

Mr Boamah stated that the party was concerned over the EC’s delay because there we pertinent issues that needed to be addressed before the general elections.

These, he said, included major discrepancies in the Voters’ Register, when the Commission intended to conduct the Limited Voters Registration Exercise to register new voters and the projected (nationally and regionally) registrable voter population for the 2024 Limited Registration Exercise.

The statement stressed that “time was limited” and therefore urged the Electoral Commission to “immediately sit up” and release the calendar of activities (timetable) to guide the December 07, 2024, elections.

