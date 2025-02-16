Featured

Sammy Gyamfi denies claims of expensive office renovations at PMMC

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 16 - 2025 , 12:04 1 minute read

The Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed allegations that he spent GH₵173,940 on refurbishing his office.

Reports circulating on social media, claim that Mr Gyamfi replaced his office furniture and appliances, including his chair, desk, and fridge.

In a statement issued on February 15, 2025, he described the allegations as false and politically motivated.

He stated that since assuming office on January 20, 2025, he has not made any changes to his office setup.

“All the things in my office, including the chair, desk, and fridge, were there before I assumed office,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi attributed the claims to elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), whom he accused of spreading misinformation following their electoral defeat.

He urged the public to verify such reports before accepting them as fact.

Mr Gyamfi, who also serves as the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was appointed Acting Managing Director of PMMC by President John Dramani Mahama.

His appointment, effective January 16, 2025, includes overseeing the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, a key policy in the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.