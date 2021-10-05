Sam Pyne, Kankam endorsed as Kumasi, Asokore Mampong MCEs

Mr Samuel Pyne has been endorsed as the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi.
Mr Pyne, the current Ashanti Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), replaces Mr Osei Assibey Antwi who is now Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).
Pyne was endorsed by the Kumasi Assembly Members at a meeting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall Tuesday morning (October 5).
Similarly, Mr Kennedy Kankam has also been endorsed as the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokore Mampong.
Kankam, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso in Kumasi received a 100 percent endorsement by the Assembly Members on Tuesday morning (October 5).
He replaces Alidu Seidu who was not renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
From Kumasi, Graphic Online’s Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor, reports that Sam Pyne got 55 YES votes out of the 58 valid votes cast.
Three of the members voted NO.
Two members were absent.
Acceptance
In his acceptance speech, Mr Pyne expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the NPP hierarchy and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him.
He acknowledged the arduous task ahead of him of making Kumasi the sustainable Garden City of the Ashanti Region and asked for the support and collaboration of all stakeholders to achieve the objective.
He said his doors were opened for constructive criticisms and appealed for the support and collaboration of all during his tenure.
Prior to the election, the Presiding Member, Mr Steve Ofori pleaded with the members to let go off their threat not to confirm the nominee until the debt owed by the assembly was paid.
He asked them to trust the president as he has promised to attend to their issue during his tour of Region.
Asokore Mampong
In a related development; Mr Kennedy K. Kankam got 100 per cent YES votes to be confirmed as the MCE for Asokore Mampong.
All the 22 assembly members voted yes to confirm him as the MCE.
