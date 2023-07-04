Renew commitment to nation building - Mahama to Ghanaians

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 04 - 2023 , 06:33

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to renew their commitment towards building a prosperous nation with the emblem of “Freedom and Justice” being their guiding principles.

“Freedom and Justice is not and cannot just be a mere adornment on our Coat of Arms.

It must be a moral compass and a guiding light leading every Ghanaian,” he said.

“Imagine a Ghana where freedom and justice are not just empty words but a powerful force guiding every citizen towards a brighter future,” Mr Mahama said in a message to Ghanaians to commemorate this year’s Republic Day which fell on Saturday, July 1, 2023.



The day

The day is to commemorate Ghana becoming a republic on July 1, 1960.

It was a public holiday until 2019 when the Public Holiday Amendment Bill was passed making the Republic Day as one of the commemorative days and not a holiday in the country.

Mr Mahama, who is also the 2024 flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in his message, also charged Ghanaians to fight against any kind of injustice and promote free speech irrespective of one’s status.

“A Ghana where every person, no matter their background or circumstance, is protected and provided for,” he said.

“A Ghana where our institutions and courts are trusted to defend constitutional rights and deliver impartial justice,” Mr Mahama added.

“A Ghana where speaking up against injustice is not criminalised but allowed and encouraged,” the former President stated.