Remain united to ensure victory in 2024 - Dr Duffuor urges NDC members

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has called on members of the party to remain united as the party begins its internal elections.
He said unity was crucial to the party winning the 2024 elections, hence the need for all members to commit to working for the good of the party.
Decorum
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, also urged those seeking for various positions in the party to do so with decorum devoid of insults and attacks on opponents.
He called on those who might lose in the elections to support the winning candidates to ensure that the party went into the 2024 election in one piece, united in strength to deliver victory for the party.
While the party has fixed June 15 to the end of July this year for the branch elections, the ward elections will take place in August this year, with the constituency elections taking place in September 2022.
The party will hold its regional conference in October 2022 to elect its regional executive members, while that of national executive members will be held in November 2022.
As part of the regulations for the branch elections, nominations shall open upon an official publication or announcement by the general secretary seven clear days before the start of the election.
Critical process
Dr Duffuor said the processes leading to the internal elections were critical for the party to win the 2024 election.
He, therefore, stressed the need for cohesiveness and unity to help the party to recapture power.
He said Ghanaians were suffering and yearning for the NDC to save them from the bad economic policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
Dr Duffuor, who is also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), said an NDC government would bring back good governance policies, pro-poor policies to alleviate the difficulties of Ghanaians and also stabilise the economy for businesses to thrive.