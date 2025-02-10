Next article: No NDC, No NPP —Just Ghana: Acting NYA CEO Osman Ayariga promises to prioritise youth dev't over politics

Religion not a factor in NPP’s 2024 election defeat – Mussa Dankwah

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 10 - 2025 , 21:40 1 minute read

The Head of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, says claims that religion played a role in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections are baseless.

The NPP lost both the presidential and parliamentary elections, with some attributing the party’s defeat to the religious affiliation of its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Responding to the issue on Kokrokoo on Peace FM on Monday morning, Mussa Dankwah, who predicted the outcome of the 2024 elections with near accuracy, dismissed the notion that religion was a key factor in the NPP’s loss.

"Religion was a subtle issue which was not prominent," he stated.

"It wouldn't be a reason why he (Bawumia) would lose the election. It was not a reason why he lost."

"It didn't play a major role that would have been fatal in this election."

On the same programme, Mussa Dankwah added that 80 percent of voters blame former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the NPP’s defeat, citing unpopular decisions by his government that negatively impacted the party.