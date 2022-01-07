Rally behind leaders - Former NDC chairman appeals to communicators

A former Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, has called on the party’s communications officers in the New Juaben South Constituency to rally behind officers of the party.
He said the failure to rally behind officers of the party would not augur well for the party in its bid to recapture power in 2024.
"If you don't like anybody mandated to lead the party and say all sorts of negative things about that person, you are also denting the image of former President John Mahama and the NDC in its entirety," Mr Boateng said.
He made the call at an end of year meeting to position the communications officers to effectively market the party.
The communications officers, Mr Boateng indicated, must, therefore, project the party's leaders at all levels and at all times.
The Communications Officer for New Juaben South, Mr Michael Odei Padi, urged the branch communications officers to preach the gospel of the NDC, the party's manifesto and other issues that would make the party attractive to the people.
He said his outfit had distributed 90 mobile phones to the communications officers at the branch level to enable them to reach out to the people in their respective zones.
Mr Odei indicated that the meeting was organised to position the branch level communications officers to highlight the ideals of the party to enable Ghanaians know what the party stands for.