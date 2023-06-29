'Quayson is jail bound' comment: Gyakye Quayson cites President Akufo-Addo in appeal filings

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 29 - 2023 , 05:35

James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North has filed an application appealing the Accra High Court ruling for his criminal trial to be heard on daily basis.

In an affidavit signed by Justin Pwara Teriwajah, Quayson's lawyer, he argued that the High Court judge in her ruling to allow daily trial for committed "errors of law."

A portion of his affidavit said the ruling of the court had taken a political turn with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo making prejudicial comments on the back of the ruling.

He said the president had emphasized a comment by the Attorney-General to the effect that Gyakye Quayson had been irresponsible in opting to contest for a parliamentary seat when he was facing criminal charges.

"That, apparently emboldened by the ruling of the court on 23rd June 2023, the extremely prejudicial, unjustified and insulting remarks of the Attorney-General were escalated to the level of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"That, at a campaign rally for the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the President made many prejudicial remarks, including some to the effect that the voters in Assin North Constituency should not vote for a candidate who could end up in prison."

On the substantive case, Quayson has filed an application for Stay of Proceedings pending the determination of his appeal on grounds of several errors of law committed by the trial judge which he said breached his right to a fair trial

