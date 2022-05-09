PNC internal wranglings: Party suspends 6 regional, national executive for indiscipline

The People's National Convention (PNC) has suspended six of its regional and national executive indefinitely for contravening Article 67 of the party's constitution.
This follows recommendations of the party's National Disciplinary Committee which was approved by the party's National Standing Committee at a crunch meeting in Accra last Friday (May 6).
Those suspended are the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Maikankan; Ashanti Regional Secretary of the PNC, Sulemana Seidu; the Northern Regional Secretary, Suale Karim; the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Muniru Seidu; the Central Regional Secretary, Samuel Adeyfio, and the Second National Vice Chairman, Henry Haruna Asante.
Their suspension also followed a petition brought before the disciplinary committee for the necessary recommendations to be made against a purported National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Kumasi during which the suspended executives were found to have contravened the party's constitution.
Press conference
At a press conference to announce the recommendations, the Leader of the party, David Apasera, further indicated that the leadership of the party was in court earlier when it followed processes to suspend the PNC General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla.
He, however, said Ms Nabla and her accomplices also brought a motion before the court stating that the leadership of the PNC had not exhausted all the internal mechanisms of the party before taking its internal matters to court.
Subsequently, the court directed that the leadership should go back and exhaust all the internal mechanisms in accordance with Article 67 of the party's constitution.
That, the chairman explained, made the leadership petition the party's disciplinary committee.