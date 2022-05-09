NPP to hold regional elections May 27-29

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled May 27 to May 29, 2022, for the conduct of its regional annual delegates conference for the election of regional executive officers.
A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said the Party's National Council would meet to fashion out appropriate rules and regulations to govern the conduct of the regional elections.
“It is hoped that all Stakeholders and Members of the party would respect and strictly abide by these guidelines in the appointment of the remaining constituency officers, and in the conduct of Regional Annual Delegates Conference, in the supreme interest of the party,” it said.
Constituency elections
It commended the rank and file of the party, particularly candidates, their supporters, the various constituency elections committees and delegates to the just ended constituency annual delegates conference for the peaceful conduct of the conference between April 28 and May 2, 2022.
It acknowledged the support of the Electoral Commission for effectively supervising the conduct of the constituency executives' elections in line with its statutory mandate.
The statement said the constituency conferences were successfully held in more than 255 constituencies and expressed the hope that the remaining constituencies would, in the coming week, hold their conferences to elect constituency executives in line with the party's guidelines.
It congratulated all the candidates who were successful in the constituency executives' elections.
“ The party equally commends those who were unsuccessful in the elections for putting themselves up to serve the party, and more importantly, for respecting the rules of engagement in the interest of the party,” it said.
Appointments
The statement said per Article 7 of the party’s constitution, each constituency shall have a constituency executive committee comprising 17 executives, 10 of whom were to be elected at a constituency annual delegates conference, and the remaining seven to be appointed.
“Subsection (11) of Article 7, states that: "Within fourteen (14) days of their election, the elected constituency officers and the member of Parliament or Parliamentary candidate shall, in consultation with the regional executive committee, appoint the officers [Appointees].
It, therefore, directed the 10 elected constituency executives and their members of Parliament, where applicable, in the constituencies that have held their conferences to take immediate steps to effect the appointments, in consultation with the respective Regional Executive Committees.
It listed the officers to be appointed as Constituency Financial Secretary; Deputy Constituency Organiser; Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser; 4) Deputy Constituency Nasara Coordinator; Deputy Constituency Women Organiser; Constituency Communications Officer, Constituency Research and Elections Officer.