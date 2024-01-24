Peace Ambassador Samuel Ben Owusu’s message on hope, unity and peace for Ghana’s election 2024

United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, Samuel Ben Owusu, has sent a message of hope, unity, and peace in anticipation of Ghana’s 2024 elections.

According to him, the year 2024 holds immense significance for Ghana as the country prepares for another presidential and parliament elections.

“It is imperative that we make our voices heard loud and clear, ensuring that our choices contribute to shaping the future of Ghana. In this pivotal election, it is essential that we unite as one, transcending our differences and embracing the values that bind us together. Ghana has consistently been a beacon of democracy and peace in Africa, and it is our collective responsibility to uphold and strengthen these principles. Let us recognize that our diversity is our strength, and it is through dialogue, understanding, and respect that we can build a better future for all.

He urged Ghanaians to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“Your vote is not merely a symbol of your individual choice but a powerful tool to shape the destiny of our nation. Approach this election with a sense of responsibility, informed by knowledge and guided by our shared vision for a prosperous Ghana” he said.

He also sent a message to all political parties and their supporters.

“I implore all political parties, candidates, and their supporters to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity and respect for the democratic process. Engage in healthy debates, focusing on the issues that genuinely matter to our people. While disagreements are inevitable, let us express them with tolerance for the sake of national development. It is crucial to understand that no one should lose their life during these elections.

“Remember, Ghana comes first, and the people of Ghana shape the nation. We anticipate seeing leaders, regardless of their backgrounds, being held accountable for their actions to prevent the destabilization of our peace, integrity, and tranquility as a nation” he noted.