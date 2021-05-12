Paul Afoko still on indefinite suspension, he has not appealed it - Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Freddie Blay has explained that Mr Paul Afoko, a former national chairman of the party on was still on an indefinite suspension.
According to him, Mr Afoko has not appealed the decision of the party which was handed over to him in December 2015.
There has been questions on what was happening to Mr Afoko's suspension considering that the indefinite suspension imposed on former General Secretary of the party, Mr Kwabeba Agyei Agyapong was lifted on Tuesday.
But explaining, Mr Blay said in the case of Mr Agyepong, he appealed the suspension through a letter but nothing of that sort has been received from Mr Afoko.
Read also: Kwabena Agyepong's indefinte suspension lifted; He is now NPP Council member
Background
Mr Afoko was elected national chairman of the NPP in April 2014 and was suspended in October 2015 over acts the party said were inimical to its political fortunes.
He was suspended alongside the General Secretary of the party, Mr Kwabena Agyepong and Second Vice Chairperson, Mr Sammy Crabbe.
Read: Court throws out Paul Afoko and says he has no case
more to follow...