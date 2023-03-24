K.T. Hammond, 5 others approved

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Mar - 24 - 2023 , 20:16

Parliament on Friday approved the appointment of six ministerial nominees by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Their nominations were submitted to Parliament on February 9, 2023, for approval.

The nominees battled through a secret vote.



Nominees

The nominees were Mr Kobina Tahiru Hammond (K.T. Hammond) Minister designate for Trade and Industry, Bryan Acheampong, Minister designate for Food and Agriculture and Stephen Asamoah Boateng for the position of Minister for Chieftancy and Religious Affairs.

The rest were Dr. Mohammed Anim Adam for the position of Minister of State in the Finance ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah (O. B. Amoah) as Minister of State at the Local Government ministry and Dr. Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Speaker

Announcing the outcome of the election, the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said there were 275 eligible voters, three absentees, so in all 272 MP cast their ballot.

Results

Mr K. T. Hammond went through with 154 Yes votes, 116 No votes, one rejected ballot and one absented.

Mr O. B. Amoah went through with 149 Yes votes, 120 No votes and three absentees; Dr. Stephen Amoah won with a 146 Yes votes, 123 No votes and three abstinence.



The rest were Dr Amin Adam was approved with 152 Yes votes, 117 No votes, one rejected ballot and two abstaining; Asamoah Boateng went through with a 147 Yes votes, 122 No votes and three absentees while Mr Byran Acheampong went through with 167 Yes Votes, 98 No votes, four rejected ballots and three abset absentia.

