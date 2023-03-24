Dr Beyuo files nomination for NDC Lambussie Parliamentary race

Samuel Duodu Politics Mar - 24 - 2023 , 13:27

Former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo who has joined the National Democratic Congress parliamentary race in the Lambussie constituency in the Upper West Region has filed his nomination.

Dr Beyuo, a long standing member of the NDC resigned from his position as General Secretary of the GMA in February 2023, to contest the NDC parliamentary primary ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Beyuo became General Secretary of the GMA in November 2021 for a two year term which was to end in November 2023.

Before then he served as the Deputy General Secretary.

Other aspirants

Two other contestants are in the Lambussie contest with the medical practitioner.

They are Emmanuel Kwaban Panyan, a retired research scientist and consultant veterinarian and Edward Kaale-Ewola Dery.

The Lambussie parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi who won the seat in 2020.

Decision

Dr Beyuo, who is a Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist and Epidemiologist, and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Medical School submitted his nomination form last Tuesday.

“I seek the mandate of our party through our elected representatives (delegates) to lead the party in the 2024 Parliamentary Election to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party and contribute to the developmental agenda of the next NDC government for the people of Ghana and Lambussie,” he said.

Social democracy

The medical practitioner said he was convinced that the social democratic governance of the NDC held the key to the alleviation of extreme poverty, provision of health care to all, restoration of the economy and above all ensuring fairness and equity in the distribution of the national cake.