Oyerepa FM’s apology accepted by Kumasi Traditional Council

The Kumasi Traditional Council has accepted the apology of managers of Oyerepa FM in relation to Odike’s comment on their airwaves.
The managers of the radio station led by clergymen from the Methodist and Presbyterian churches were at Manhyia Palace on Monday with an apology.
Founder of United Progressive Party (UPP) and businessman, Akwasi Addae Odike had made some comments on a radio discussion programme on Oyerepa FM.
The chiefs saw that as an attack on their integrity and said Odike was inciting the youth against the chiefs.
more to follow …