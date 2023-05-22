Our 2024 victory starts in Kumawu — President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has declared that the upcoming by-elections in Kumawu will serve as a pivotal starting point for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) victory in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a crowd of supporters during the final campaign rally in Kumawu yesterday, the President expressed confidence in the NPP's chances and emphasised the significance of the by-election in shaping the party's trajectory going into the 2024 general election.

"Kumawu holds the key to our success in the upcoming elections.

Let us seize this opportunity, mobilise our supporters and pave the way for a resounding victory in 2024,” the President said.

Tomorrow’s by-election is to replace the late Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, for the Kumawu constituency.

President Akufo-Addo said the strategic significance of the Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region served as a critical cornerstone for the NPP's triumph in the upcoming general election stating that the support and momentum garnered in Kumawu will reverberate nationwide, forging the path to NPP’s victory in 2024.

Week of good news

President Akufo-Addo also confirmed the receipt of the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan last Friday.

He said as many as 29 countries from Africa had gone to IMF to seek support and that it could not be said that all the countries had mismanaged their economies to make them go to IMF.

The President thus dispelled the notion that the country had to seek assistance from the IMF because it mismanaged the economy.

According to him, the country was on the right path until the pandemic.

Appeal

President Akufo-Addo appealed to the electorate to vote for the candidate of the ruling NPP, Ernest Yaw Anim, to represent the party in Parliament.

He urged the people of Kumawu to be vigilant and actively participate in the democratic process.

The President expressed confidence that Mr Anim would secure victory, in line with the NPP's vision for progress, development and peace.

President Akufo-Addo said the road projects currently ongoing in the constituency had been programmed long before the death of the former MP and asked the residents to ignore claims that the government was undertaking the rehabilitation work to sway them.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, also told the crowd that in December last year, he addressed the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs where he announced that the contractors would move to site to work on the Kumawu road project by the end of last month.

He buttressed the point that the ongoing rehabilitation works were not to hoodwink the residents to vote for the party and abandon them afterwards.

Unity

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, admitted that in the run-up to the 2020 parliamentary election, there were some issues in the party at the constituency leading to Kwaku Duah leaving the party to run as an Independent candidate.

However, he said, all those cracks had been sealed and the party candidate was a unifying person that should bring all factions back.

According to him, Mr Anim was the symbol of unity and called on all to rally behind him and to massively vote for him to win the seat for the party.

“We don't know any Independent candidate and we have only one candidate,” he said.

Other speakers included the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Chairman of the party, Steven Ayensu Ntim, who all called on the electorate not to be swayed by the promises of the Independent candidate or the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote for them but to vote for the party's candidate, Mr Anim.