Ongoing limited registration exercise: underage challenge tops list in Ashanti

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Politics Sep - 21 - 2023 , 13:32

A total of 370 challenges from various registration points were recorded in the Ashanti Region by the Electoral Commission in the first week of the limited voter registration exercise.

Out of the number, 211 of them were related to underage registration challenges.



The Ashanti Regional Director of the EC, Benjamin Bannor-Bio described the incidents of minors attempting to register as worrisome.



He has therefore appealed to all stakeholders within the electoral process, particularly the political parties and assembly members not to encourage underage persons to register.



In an interview with Graphic Online’s Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor on the ongoing limited registration exercise, he said the issue of underage registration was becoming rampant.



He explained that as a result of the upcoming election for assembly members, some aspirants were bussing people to the district offices including the underage for them to register with the hope that they will vote for them.

Mr Bannor-Bio appealed to all to protect the sanctity of the register by ensuring that unqualified people were not allowed to register.

He admitted that the exercise experienced some teething challenges such as network connectivity and large queues at some of the registration centres.



However, he said all those challenges have been resolved and the kits increased from two to three to ease the pressure at some of the centres that recording high turnouts.



All in all, he said the exercise has so far been peaceful and orderly.

