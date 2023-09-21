Vice President Bawumia visits Enchi Voter Registration Centre

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made a scheduled visit to the Enchi District voter registration centre in the Western North Region on Wednesday, September 20, 2022.

This visit took place as part of Dr. Bawumia's campaign tour in the Western North Region, preceding the commencement of his tour activities for the day.

During his time at the centre, Vice President Bawumia engaged with registration officials, inquiring about the progress of the registration process.

A member of the registration team provided the Vice President with a brief update on the ongoing process, noting that the turnout was promising and that the process was proceeding smoothly.

Following his interactions with the registration officers and offering them words of encouragement, Dr. Bawumia also exchanged pleasantries with individuals present at the centre who were there to register.

Both registration officials and attendees expressed a desire to capture moments with Dr. Bawumia, a request which he graciously accommodated.

Last week, the Electoral Commission initiated a limited registration exercise to allow newly-turned 18-year-old Ghanaians to register, as well as to facilitate the replacement of lost voter identity cards for eligible citizens.