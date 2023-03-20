NPP to respond to NDC's 'True state of economy address' - Justin Kodua

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 20 - 2023 , 19:26

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) say they have taken notice of a propaganda-laced press conference organised on Monday by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to discredit the party and its officials, including the President and his Vice.

The national Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah during the said press conference which was tagged "the true state of the nation address" made some allegations against the Akufo-Addo-led government, describing the claim by the President to revive the country's economy as a scam.

For the NDC chairman, the President and his appointees have plunged the country into a ditch due to recklessness and mismanagement.

However, reacting to the NDC press conference in a statement Monday evening, (March 20, 2023), the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the press conference was deliberately organised by the opposition party with the sole intention to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.

The party has therefore served notice that it will also organise a press conference to correct the misconceptions that the opposition party has created in the minds of the public.

NPP Statement