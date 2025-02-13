Featured

NPP rejects OSP’s fugitive label on Ofori-Atta, calls it embarrassing

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 13 - 2025 , 16:49 4 minutes read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for declaring former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, describing the decision as unjustified and damaging to the country’s reputation.

At a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, said the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, had made a fundamental legal error.

He argued that Mr Ofori-Atta could not be considered a fugitive while his lawyers were in active communication with the OSP.

“It is baffling that a Special Prosecutor, a lawyer, and a law lecturer would make such a basic mistake in labelling a person of interest, who has not been charged and remains in contact through his lawyers, as a fugitive,” Mr Boakye said. “Isn’t that odd?”

He cited a statement from former Ghana School of Law Director, Ansah Asare, who described the OSP’s decision as “barbaric, uncouth, uncivilised, and unethical.”

Ofori-Atta’s medical leave and OSP’s response

The NPP insists that Mr Ofori-Atta is not evading accountability, contrary to the OSP’s claim. Mr Boakye said the former minister had informed the government of his medical trip to the United States in a letter dated January 2, 2025, addressed to the then Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare.

A similar letter was sent to the new Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on January 22, in which Mr Ofori-Atta provided his contact details and expressed willingness to cooperate with any state inquiries.

On January 24, the OSP directed Mr Ofori-Atta to appear before the office on February 10 for questioning over suspected corruption-related offences. His lawyers responded on January 31, informing the OSP of his medical condition and stating that they would provide an update on his return date.

On February 5, the OSP rejected this response and insisted that Mr Ofori-Atta confirm a return date by February 10 or risk legal action to compel his appearance.

His lawyers then submitted a letter from the Mayo Clinic on February 7, which confirmed that he was undergoing medical tests and might require surgery in March.

The letter, signed by a medical doctor, indicated that he could return to Ghana after March.

Despite receiving this information, the OSP declared Mr Ofori-Atta a fugitive on February 11, a move the NPP has condemned as unreasonable.

OSP raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence

The NPP also criticised the OSP for a raid on Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence on February 11. Mr Boakye said 12 armed men, including police officers, military personnel, and plain-clothed individuals, carried out the operation.

“Video footage of the raid reveals that Richard Jakpa, a third accused in the ambulance case, accompanied the men into Mr Ofori-Atta’s residence,” he alleged.

He also questioned the Special Prosecutor’s claim that the raid was staged. “What kind of intelligence is the Special Prosecutor gathering?” he asked.

NPP warns against political harassment

The NPP said while it supports lawful investigations, it would not tolerate what it described as political harassment of its members.

Mr Boakye also raised concerns about the OSP’s public announcement that former National Petroleum Authority CEO, Sheikh Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, was under investigation, stating that Dr Abdul-Hamid had not received any formal communication from the OSP.

“We are law-abiding and will cooperate fully with any state institution,” Mr Boakye said. “But we will not accept political harassment.”

NPP challenges government’s directive on public sector appointments

Beyond the OSP’s actions, the NPP also criticised the government’s decision to revoke all public service appointments made after December 7, 2024. Mr Boakye described the directive, issued by the Chief of Staff, as illegal and unfair.

He argued that public sector recruitment follows strict procedures, including financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance and approval from oversight bodies. Therefore, nullifying appointments based solely on date, he said, disregards due process and threatens job security.

“This decision will leave thousands of families in financial distress and discourage young professionals from pursuing careers in public service,” he said.

The NPP has vowed to resist the directive, stating that every government has the constitutional right to make appointments until the end of its mandate.

The party urged the government to reconsider its decision and allow due process to take its course in both the Ofori-Atta case and the revocation of appointments.

