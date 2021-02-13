NPP: Odeneho Kwaku Appiah retained as chairman of chairmen

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has been retained as the chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairmen Association of Ashanti.
Odeneho Appiah who is the constituency chairman of the NPP in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency was retained when members of the association met on Saturday, February 13, 2021 to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association.
The chairman for Bekwai, Adu Gyamfi was elected as the Vice Chairman.
Emmanuel Kwame Adjei Dankwa was also retained as the secretary, Dominic Bosompim of Odotobri as the organizer and Oduro Frimpong, Atwima Nwabiagya South as treasurer.
The new executives appointed are George Kofi Agyei, Nhyiaeso chairman and Sampson Agyei of Asante Akim North as advisors.
Chairman Odeneho Appiah thanked the members of the association for the confidence reposed in him and the other executives.
He pledged to work hard for the association to retain its dignity and past glory.