NPP National Youth Organiser encourages young members to seek elected positions

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 18 - 2023 , 17:09

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, has encouraged young members of the party to put themselves forward for elected positions when they become available.

He emphasized that the party has a strong culture of competition, regardless of how long one has been a member.

In an interview with Liberty FM during his tour of the Western North Region, Mustapha urged all young people in the country to join the party and showcase their talents.

"Show the brilliance in you," he said. "All these young men in the party are doing well and demonstrating their abilities, which is why the party has elevated them."

Mustapha highlighted the NPP as a party focused on the youth, citing the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong and several appointees as examples of young leaders who have risen through the ranks. Pius Enam Hadzide, Mustapha Ussif, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah were also mentioned.

Since his election, Mustapha has embarked on a series of regional tours, with the Western North Region being his 15th destination.