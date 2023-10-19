NPP Elections Committee assures of credible register

Daily Graphic Politics Oct - 19 - 2023 , 06:15

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured all stakeholders, including the flag bearer hopefuls of the party, of its commitment to produce an accurate and credible voters register.

It said it would ensure that the electoral process was conducted in a manner that was equitable, transparent and free from bias.

In line with that the committee said it would continue to encourage and welcome input from all party members as well as other interested persons to ensure a credible register for the November 4 presidential primary.

Register

A statement issued and signed by the secretary to the committee said the provisional voters register for the November 4 election had been shared with all aspirants, adding that the measure had been taken to enable aspirants and other concerned individuals to verify and identify any errors that required correction.

Also, the committee said, it was intended to provide ample opportunity for those individuals whose names might have been inadvertently omitted, repeated and/or wrongly included to draw attention for correction.

In addition, it said it allowed key stakeholders and aspirants the opportunity to object to names which erroneously might have been included, omitted or duplicated.

The committee therefore urged the public to disregard the commentaries circulating in the electronic media and on several social media platforms on the register for the election, which had the potential to create misconceptions among the public.

“We acknowledge that issues pertaining to voter registers have been a historical point of contention in political party elections.

“It is rather unfortunate for anyone to insinuate that certain individuals are scheming to either remove from or insert names in the voter register,” the statement said.

The committee encouraged all stakeholders to submit their concerns, contributions, and observations to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee at the NPP Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra, and extended its appreciation to the aspirants, their supporters and the public for the continuous cooperation and collaboration.

It said the Electoral Commission (EC) would supervise the conduct of the election and ensure a transparent, free and fair election while security activities rested exclusively with the police.

Voting centres

Per the guidelines issued by the party for the election, voting would take place in all the 276 constituencies including the yet to be created Guan constituency in the Oti Region and the party headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra bringing the total number of voting centres to 277.

It added that the EC shall recommend venues as voting centres across the country in each constituency capital, and the proposed voting centres shall be discussed and accepted by all stakeholders.

Delegates

About 200,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the election, and voting will commence at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.