Airbus scandal : Fixing the Country Movement to picket at Mahama's office

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 18 - 2023 , 17:01

Pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement says it was still going ahead with the plan to picket at his office of former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday November 16, 2023, over the Airbus scandal.

In a letter addressed to the former President and made available to the media, Convener of the Fixing The Country Movement, Ernest Owusu-Bempah said they have been on the heels of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for urgent action on the Airbus SE issue, which he said, the name of the former president featured prominently.

“The European aircraft manufacturer has admitted paying bribes in Ghana when it sold three-military aircraft to the country dating back to 2009 -2015 when you were in full control of governance.

“As a matter of fact, the company admitted hiring your brother, Adam Mahama as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft,” the letter written to Mr Mahama said.

The group further stated that they were not enthused at the nonchalant attitude being deployed on the Airbus corruption hence petitioning the OSP.

He indicated that the notice to former President John Dramanai Mahama of their intention to picket at his office was urged him to avail himself for probing in order to clear the air on the Airbus corruption.

Attached below is a copy of the statement from The Fixing The Country Movement:

PRESENTATION OF PETITION ON THE AIRBUS CORRUPTION Please accept the compliment of the entire membership of The Fixing The Country Movement. Your Excellency, I write on behalf of the Fixing The Country Movement to officially bring to your attention that we intend to officially petition your good office on Thursday 16th, November 2023 at exactly 10am. As you may be aware, Fixing The Country Movement has been on the heels of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for an urgent action on the Airbus SE corruption, which your name featured prominently. The European aircraft manufacturer has admitted paying bribes in Ghana when it sold three-military aircraft to the country dating back to 2009 -2015 when you were in full control of governance. As a matter of fact, the company admitted hiring your brother, Adam Mahama as its consultant in the sale of the aircraft. Indeed, the €35 million involved in the purchase of the aircraft as at the time was equivalent to $40 million and I am wondering why Ghana should spend $40 million to buy an aircraft that was selling at $25 million on the market. Respectfully Sir, everyone who is privy to the core details of the series of court documents published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States and the Serious Fraud Office.

(SFO) of the United Kingdom cannot allege ignorance of the persons who have brought our nation into this international shame. The Fixing The Country Movement has every reason to believe that government official 1 codenamed in the US court documents is no other person than your good self. Whereas we do not doubt the competence of our investigative authorities to get to the bottom of this massive international corruption, we’re not enthused at the nonchalant attitude being deployed on the Airbus corruption – Hence, our petition to the OSP. We are also fortified by the knowledge that as a former president, and someone running for office again, you will avail yourself soon to clear the air on the Airbus corruption.

Indeed, you owe it to the good people of Ghana who reposed their confidence in you as president for 4 years.

Thank you. Yours sincerely, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah (Convener – Fixing The Country Movement)

