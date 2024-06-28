Featured

Ahiagbah criticizes NDC's stance on Ghana's debt relief agreement

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 28 - 2024 , 21:13

The National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, recently took to social media to express his perplexity over the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s stance on the government's successful external debt negotiations.

The NDC has stated that there should be no celebration of the successful external debt negotiations.

However, Mr. Ahiagbah in a post on X challenged this position by questioning what the NDC would have done if they had been responsible for negotiating the significant savings of $4.7 billion off Ghana's debt.

He highlighted that this amount is five times more than the $918 million the NDC borrowed in 2015 from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy.

He pointed out that the $4.7 billion saved from Ghana's debt includes amounts borrowed by the NDC, yet they argue against celebrating this achievement.

Mr. Ahiagbah found this stance perplexing, considering the substantial financial relief it brings to the nation.

In his post, Mr. Ahiagbah also extended commendations to President Akufo-Addo for his leadership, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam for successfully concluding the negotiations, and Ken Ofori-Atta for laying the foundation for this positive outcome.