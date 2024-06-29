Don’t allow politicians to use you as conduits for violence - MCE urges youth

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 29 - 2024 , 09:27

The La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, has called on the youth to avoid politicians who will use them as conduits to cause confusion and violence during the election period.

She advised them to be ambassadors of peace and unity in their little ways wherever they found themselves in their communities.

Citizens week

Mrs Adjabeng gave the advice when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality held this year’s “Citizens Week” with the SDA schoolchildren and the people in the area.

The main theme for the celebration was: “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved” with the sub-theme: “Children, Come Let’s Build Ghana.”

Mrs Adjabeng encouraged the youth to challenge themselves in every endeavour by setting goals and that with determination, sacrifice and hard work, they could accomplish them, saying; “It pays to have a positive mindset in whatever you do.”

She asked the students, especially the girls, to take up leadership positions, including male-dominated ones in school such as becoming a cadet commander which would give them resilience and fortitude to take up daunting tasks.

The MCE advised them to devote quality time to their books to achieve academic success while being respectful, obedient and disciplined so that they could transition to successful and responsible adults.

The Municipal NCCE Director, Madam Doris Agyeman, advised the children to be tolerant of each other and perform their duties well as citizens to help build a better Ghana and enhance our democracy as enshrined in Article 41 of the Constitution.

She asked them to respect the national symbols, the national pledge and the national anthem, adding that they should protect government property and the environment.

Appeal

The Headmistress of the SDA School, Madam Beatrice Opoku, appealed to the MCE for the provision of furniture for the school while calling for something to be done about a private property which is sited on the compound of the school.

The MCE donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to the school.

